How to make Moët & Chandon’s 30th anniversary Golden Globes cocktail at home

The awards show airs Feb. 28 on NBC

Cheers to Hollywood! Moët & Chandon is celebrating 30 years as the official champagne of the  Golden Globes . In honor of the milestone anniversary, Moët has crafted a special champagne cocktail, aptly named, “The Moet Golden Fizz.”

While  Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the 78th annual awards show from different coasts on Feb. 28, you can toast filmmakers and stars from the comfort of your living room with the Moet Golden Fizz.

To make the cocktail at home, Moët & Chandon has partnered with Cocktail Courier to offer a limited-edition cocktail kit featuring the Moet Golden Fizz, which you can purchase here, or you can make the drink with the recipe below...sip, sip hooray!

The Moet Golden Fizz

 Ingredients: 

• 4 oz Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial

• 2 oz Ginger Turmeric Tea

• .5 oz Honey Syrup

• .5 oz Lemon Juice

• 4 drops Cardamom Bitters

• Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon Wheel

 Directions: 

Build in a wine glass. Add ice and gently stir with a bar spoon. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.

The 2021 Golden Globes air live on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

