Avocado ice cream? Learn how to make this dietitian-approved and dairy-free treat

Are you looking for a tasty, booze-free treat? How about making a dietitian-approved avocado ice cream sounds to you? Believe it or not, this might be one of the most heart-healthy desserts out there. It is so good that it is among Tom Brady’s favorite things to eat, and according to several sites, he offered it on his 40th birthday.

The avocado is originally from Mexico!

The avocado is very versatile! This fruit —believed to be a vegetable in the past — is originated from southcentral Mexico, and botanically, is it a large berry with one large seed.



According to experts, Avocados are a great source of vitamins C, E, K, B-6, riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium. As if that wasn’t enough, they are also packed with lutein, beta-carotene, and omega-3 fatty acids.

bistroMD dietitians have put together a recipe for dairy-free, vegetarian avocado ice cream that will make you want more and more.

Avocado Ice Cream

Ingredients

3 ripe avocados 3 medium-sized bananas - peeled, chopped, and frozen 1 tsp vanilla extract 1/4 cup of favorite unsweetened milk (cow‘s, almond, cashew milk), can add 1 tablespoon at a time also as needed Optional sweeteners and add-ins

Instructions

Cut avocados in half, remove the pits and scrape out the edible flesh into a food processor. Add frozen banana pieces and vanilla extract to a food processor. Tip: Peel and slice ripe bananas and keep them in the freezer to have pre-frozen and on hand. Process ingredients together until the mixture is smooth. Splash with milk as needed to soften the mix. You may need to stop processing and scrape the edges a time or two. Once smooth, lightly mix optional add-ins. (Read on for tasty flavor combinations!) Serve and enjoy or freeze until use. Once frozen, the ice cream may need to be thawed before serving.

Nutrition Per Serving

Yield: 8, 1/2-cup servings

Calories: 140 calories

Total fat: 9 grams

Protein: 2 grams

Net carbs: 10 grams

*Nutrition per serving using unsweetened vanilla almond milk without add-ins