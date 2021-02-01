What to order during Super Bowl LV according to a certified Dietitian-Nutritionist.

February is here and although it is the shortest month with it comes tons of holidays and events, such as Black History Month, National Wedding Month, Valentine’s Day, and of course, the Super Bowl. This year, the Super Bowl LV will be played on Sunday, February 7, in Tampa, Florida, and will host only 22,000 fans for the first time. As the United States continues to face COVID-19 surges, many football fanatics will stay at home, increasing the number of food delivery orders.

©Atharva Tulsi on Unsplash The consumption of chicken wings, pizzas, and salty snacks is expected to break records and reach astronomical figures.

Restaurants are already gearing up for the big day. The consumption of chicken wings, pizzas, and salty snacks is expected to break records and reach astronomical figures. With so many chains and stores offering these high caloric foods, Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN, Head of Nutrition and Wellness of WW (formerly Weight Watchers), wants to make sure we are mindful of what we put in our bodies that day.

The Registered Dietitian and New York State Certified Dietitian-Nutritionist, shared with HOLA! USA six tips to help us all manage our food intake and avoid indigestion and heartburn.

Tips for Ordering Takeout for the Big Game according to Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN, Head of Nutrition & Wellness at WW

Scan menus for keywords

©Anshu on Unsplash Sautéed zucchini

Fritti, crunchy, crispy, doughy, breaded, crusted, “sweet and sour,” tempura, potstickers/dumplings,” “coconut crusted,” stuffed, battered, baja, creamy, cheesy are just a few examples of keywords on different cuisine menus that can trip you up.

You’re always set with: Steamed, poached, sautéed, air-fried, spicy (so long as there’s no breading/deep frying — check if it’s a rub vs. a sauce + dough); raw bar/crudités platter; sous-vide; seared (without “crust” or “crunch,” which implies breading); sauces and soups with a vegetable base or broth, e.g., salsa, tomato soup; miso vegetable, etc.

Double up on veggies no matter what you’re ordering