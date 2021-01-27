9 Easy winter cocktails that will make you look like a professional bartender

It is time to warm up the winter! There is nothing better than curling up on your couch while listening to your favorite tunes, holding a perfectly made cocktail. Whether you are enjoying it all by yourself or next to your favorite person in the world, ending the night with a well-deserved drink can even feel serendipitous.

Believe it or not, there is even more reason why you should have alcoholic beverages at the end of an exhausting week or day. According to Mayo Clinic, moderate alcohol consumption may provide some health benefits. “Moderate alcohol use for healthy adults generally means up to one drink a day for women and up to two drinks a day for men,” the nonprofit American academic medical center informed.

©Spencer Davis on Unsplash Enjoy and drink responsibly!

The experts believe that as long as you do so responsibly, and you are a healthy person, having a glass can reduce your risk of developing and dying of heart disease, it could possibly reduce your risk of ischemic stroke and can possibly reduce your risk of diabetes.

Keeping in mind that even moderate alcohol use isn’t risk-free, we would like to share nine easy winter cocktails that will make you look like a professional bartender.

The Shirley Float

©Aliona Gumeniuk on Unsplash The Shirley Float with Jack Daniels

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

3 oz. Cherry Vanilla Coca Cola

1/2 oz. banana liqueur

1/2 banana (sliced in half)

vanilla ice cream

chocolate syrup

whipped cream

maraschino cherries

Directions

Add a scoop of ice cream to the glass and a squeeze of chocolate syrup. Add banana and place it against the side of the glass. Add Jack Daniel’s and top with Cherry Vanilla Coca Cola. Garnish with whipped cream and a cherry.