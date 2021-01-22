The Mediterranean Diet: Healthy and delicious pasta recipes

The Mediterranean Diet is low in red meat, sugar, saturated fat, and high in produce, nuts, and other healthful foods. According to the U.S. News and World Report, it is the best diet globally and has been holding this title for four years in a row.

This diet’s dietary patterns are inspired by the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. It is believed that folks living in the region live longer and have fewer health issues than countries in the Americas. The U.S. News and World Report informed the Mediterranean Diet promotes weight loss, heart and brain health, prevents cancer, and controls diabetes.

Although the principles are the same, the Mediterranean diet varies among Greeks, Italians, French, and Spaniards. To help people find the right way to follow this diet, the Harvard School of Public Health and the World Health Organization collaborated with Oldways, a nonprofit food think tank in Boston, to develop a consumer-friendly Mediterranean diet pyramid.

Find below the basic guidelines on how to fill your plate.

©Oldways How to fill your plate the Mediterranean way.

To kick off 2021 on the right foot, find below three delicious and balanced recipes, easy for the whole family to follow, that align with the Mediterranean diet.



Spaghetti with Seafood and Saffron White Wine Sauce

©Barilla Spaghetti with Seafood and Saffron White Wine Sauce

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

One box Collezione Spaghetti

Two cloves garlic, chopped

Four tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ pound shrimp, sliced in half

½ pound calamari, sliced into rings

1-pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half

½ cup, white wine

¼ teaspoon saffron

One tablespoon parsley

One teaspoon lemon zest

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions