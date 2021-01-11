The time has come. This famous ice cream brand launches doggie desserts! Yes! Ben & Jerry‘s doggie desserts are the perfect frozen dog treat for your beloved canine! We are pretty sure that dogs couldn’t be any happier.

The launch includes two flavors of Doggie Desserts: Pontch‘s Mix is a combination of peanut butter and pretzel swirls, while Rosie’s Mix adds real pumpkin and mini-cookies to a sunflower butter base.

“We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family,” Lindsay Bumps, a Global Marketing Specialist at Ben & Jerry‘s, said. ”We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs. Doggie Desserts are the sweetest treat they’ll ever put their paws on.”

Something interesting is the names chosen for the ice crean. First, Pontch and Rosie are real dogs. They are part of the Ben & Jerry‘s extended family. Pontch is a French bulldog, and Rosie is a “rescue mutt of mixed heritage.” Rumor has it that both doggies hang at the company’s Burlington, Vermont headquarters.