Here is what Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Beyoncé all eat for their cheat meals

Oftentimes we look towards celebrities for inspiration when it comes to health and fitness. Jennifer Lopez ’s enviable abs might motivate us to work on our core strength in the gym, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ’s early gym sessions might push us not to hit snooze on our alarms. With all that being said, it’s important to keep in mind that celebrities are human like the rest of us and they do enjoy taking a break from healthy eating and indulging in a cheat meal every once in a while.

Sometimes celebs will post about the decadent meals that they like to indulge in on social media and other times, we need some experts to do a bit of digging to find out what cheat meals some of our favorite stars enjoy eating. The team at Rave Reviews did the research and recently came out with an article dishing all about celebs and their favorite gluttonous foods. Keep reading to learn how some of the world’s most famous celebrities cheat on their diets.

The Rock is someone who sure enjoys a cheat meal as he often posts about it on his social media but according to Rave Reviews, the actor and former wrestler’s favorite cheat meal consists of four double-dough pizzas. The ‘Central Intelligence’ actor’s go-to cheat meal has over 3,000 calories and almost 200 grams of fat.