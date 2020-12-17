The recipe of the delicious Puerto Rican Coquito From Dayanara Torres

With Christmas just around the corner, several celebrities have brought out their culinary skills by showing off delicious dishes, desserts and drinks from their countries of origin. Dayanara Torres has shared with us some of her traditional recipes, such as her now famous coquito, which is a typical drink of Puerto Rico, made from coconut cream. This drink is usually served at family or friends celebrations at Christmas and New Year‘s Eve.

At these parties, surprise your loved ones with a refreshing and delicious coquito. Follow the step by step of Dayanara Torres!

©@dayanarapr

Coquito

Ingredients:

2 cans of evaporated milk

2 cans of condensed milk

2 cans of coconut cream (she recommends the brand Coco López)

Cinnamon powder

Rum (she uses Puerto Rican rum)

Process: