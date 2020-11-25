Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pie might be the most popular dessert for Thanksgiving

What’s Thanksgiving without Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies? Since 2015, the singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman has become a staple of the holiday thanks to her delicious, mouthwatering, and tender Good Life by Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pie —perfect for those palates that always craves a flaky crust with a creamy filling. The dessert made of sweet potatoes, butter, and spice and sold at Walmart, go viral every year, and 2020 is not the exception. According to FOX Business, a spokesperson for Walmart said they sell 36,000 units of the artist’s pies every day. To be more specific, 1,500 pie every hour or 25 pies per minute for the past five years. “With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Patti Pie is expected to remain at the top of customer’s lists when shopping for their holiday meal,” Walmart’s spokesperson said.

The Grammy winner’s delightful creation went viral five Thanksgivings ago after pie-taster James Wright posted a video review of her sweet potato pie. The three-minute video garnered more than 6.3 million views on YouTube, and after 72 hours of its release, Walmart revealed they sold one pie every second. The high-demand caught third-party sellers’ attention that offered the product for $50 a pie on eBay.

“You turn into Patti after eating this,” said Wright in the video while devouring a slice of the nationwide-known pie. Months later, the singer and Wright appeared on the Steve Harvey Show, and LaBelle revealed she had invited pie enthusiasts to her house. “Okay, my pies were in stores at Walmart. In September of this year (2015). And then this friend of mine —who wasn’t a friend came along, and this James guy just blew it over the freakin rainbow,” said the “If Only You Knew” interpreter. “Anyway, he was at my house four days ago. He stayed in Philly with me for four days. I took care of him, you know —like feeding him and taking him to the clubs. I call him my angel from pie heaven.”

During an event with WHYY members, The Philadelphia native revealed she wants people to positively react to her food. “I just love to cook and make people happy,” LaBelle said, adding she developed a great friendship with Wright. “James is my good friend,” LaBelle said. “Plus, he can sing his face off.”

Although the Good Life by Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pie is the most famously known, the “Lady Marmalade” songstress also has in her line the Southern buttermilk pie, peach cobbler, bread pudding, and banana pudding. If you went to Walmart and couldn‘t get the legendary dessert, The Washington Post published the recipe based on LaBelle’s 1999 cookbook.

Find below the Patti LaBelle’s Sweet Potato Pie.