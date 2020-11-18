Registered Dietitian Luisa Sabogal shares how to indulge in your favorite holiday flavors mindfully

Are you looking how to navigate the season with better-for-you ways to cook while also indulging in your favorite holiday flavors? Well! Look no further. We all can agree that 2020 has been a challenging year, and with the holidays around the corner, it is time to start thinking about how to satisfy our cravings without overeating.

Registered Dietitian, and diabetes educator Luisa Sabogal, is committed to helping people prevent and treat disease with a whole-food, plant-focused diet. The expert shared with HOLA! USA, tips for a healthier holiday season.

Find below healthy holiday tips from Luisa Sabogal R.D.

Have your cake, and (mindfully!) eat it too

Allow yourself to enjoy a few of your favorites in moderation.

Depriving yourself of your favorite sweets or festive dishes can lead to overeating, so allow yourself to enjoy a few of your favorites in moderation. Practice mindful eating by paying attention to the taste, aroma, and texture, increasing feelings of satisfaction.

Holiday Tip

Wait at least 45 minutes between dinner and dessert, which helps prevent blood sugar spikes because your body will have a chance to more evenly distribute the carbs and sugar consumed.

Incorporate protein

Eating adequate protein throughout the day keeps you satiated.

Make sure to consume approximately 20-30 g of protein at each meal. Eating adequate protein throughout the day keeps you satiated, reduces cravings, and helps maintain blood sugar levels within normal limits.