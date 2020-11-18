The most Latinx smashed sweet potatoes ever

Author, host of the Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa, and a former staff member of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Ina Garten, just shared the recipe of the most Latinx smashed sweet potatoes. The 72-year-old- food connoisseur introduces one of the most typical Mexican cuisine ingredients to the thanksgiving dinner, the chipotle, a smoke-dried ripe jalapeño chili pepper that is relatively mild and has an earthy spiciness. The chipotle is incredibly versatile and can be used in traditional Mexican sauces, soups, and stews, meats, beans, vegetables, scrambled eggs, and chilaquiles or added to cake or brownies.

For this recipe, Garten brought together one of the best combos in gastronomy, the sweet and spicy. The beauty of adding a sweet element to the chipotle‘s peppery flavor is to enjoy how they complement each other and create a well balanced savory dish.

When asked on social media which was her favorite side dish for Thanksgiving, the cook confirmed that it is the Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes. Garten also advised her followers on how to get the measures right when cooking for a small crowd. “My thanksgiving this year is going to be just me...but I still want to cook a meal for myself but don’t know how to go about portions sizing. Do you have any suggestions @inagarten?!” a person wrote.

“The micro Thanksgiving recipes I’m writing are for 4 people so you’ll have enough for your dinner and leftovers for the entire week! Happy Thanksgiving!” the expert replied.

Find the recipe below, and don’t forget to share your dish on social media!

Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes by Ina Garten from Barefoot Contessa

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds sweet potatoes (3 potatoes)

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 teaspoons minced chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, with seeds

1 1/2 teaspoons adobo sauce (from the can of chiles)

2 tbsp pure Grade A maple syrup

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil.

INSTRUCTIONS

Place the sweet potatoes on the prepared sheet pan and pierce each potato 4 times with a small knife. Roast for 1 to 1¼ hours, until very tender inside when tested with a knife. Set aside until cool enough to handle. (Leave the oven on.) Peel the potatoes, discard the skins, and place the potatoes in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

Meanwhile, place the milk, cream, chipotle chile, and adobo sauce in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes. (It might look curdled.)

With the mixer on low speed, add the chipotle-milk mixture to the sweet potatoes. Add the maple syrup, butter, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Mix until the potatoes are coarsely pureed. Pour into a 9 × 6 × 2-inch oval oven-to-table baking dish and bake for 20 to 30 minutes, until heated through. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve hot.