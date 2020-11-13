Jennifer Aniston shares Baby Yoda-inspired cocktail: How to make the adorable drink at home!

What’s stronger than most cocktails? The force with Baby Yoda. The Vault restaurant in Banbridge, Northern Ireland created the cutest cocktail in the galaxy inspired by The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda from Disney+’s The Mandalorian. The adorable green drink gained the attention of Jennifer Aniston earlier this week. The Friends alum shared The Vault’s cocktail on her Instagram Story writing, “May the force be with us.”

©Courtesy of The Vault The Baby Yoda cocktail was created by The Vault restaurant in Northern Ireland

Since we’re not in Northern Ireland to order the Baby Yoda drink, Grey Goose has shared with HOLA! USA the recipe so we can make the Instagram-worthy cocktail at home.

This is the way…

Here is what you will need:

-2 oz Grey Goose vodka

-1 oz Demerara Syrup

-Juice of Half a Fresh Lime

-½ Muddled Kiwi

-Splash of Bitters

-Garnish: 2 Blueberries and 2 Lime Slices

-Robe: Piece of Burlap Fabric

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients and pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish your drink with lime wedges for the Baby Yoda ears and two blueberries, skewed on a toothpick, for the Baby Yoda eyes. Make sure you keep The Child warm, wrapping him up in his robe, in this case some burlap fabric and voilà, you have your very own little foundling, who by creed is now in your care to drink or take pictures of!

If you’re 21 or older, sip the Star Wars-inspired drink while watching The Mandalorian, streaming on Disney+.