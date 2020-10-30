From Pan de Muerto to Champurrado: 3 recipes to celebrate Día de Muertos

Día de Muertos is an annual holiday celebrated on November 1 and November 2 in Mexico and other Latin American countries. In Mexico, the multi-day festivity is packed with many traditions, including offering to the deceased their favorite foods and drinks. Private altars usually have traditional dishes like Pan de Muerto (Bread of the Dead), Champurrado and sugar skulls cookies, or candy.

If you would like to have a taste of these extraordinary dishes, you are in luck! Yvette Marquez, second-generation Mexican-American, Emmy-winning producer and writer, award-winning food blogger, and author of Muy Bueno and Latin Twist, has been sharing cherished family Mexican recipes. The cook wants to help people to embrace the culture through food, fiestas, and family life.

Find below her easy and delicious recipes to celebrate during Día de Muertos.

Pan de Muerto (Bread of the Dead) by Yvette Marquez from muy bueno cookbook and latin twist.

©Yvette Marquez / Muy Bueno Cookbook Pan de Muerto (Bread of the Dead) by Yvette Marquez from Muy Bueno Cookbook and Latin Twist.

Ingredients

One stick of unsalted butter

½ cup milk

½ cup of water

5 to 5 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided

Two packages of active dry yeast

One teaspoon salt

One tablespoon whole anise seed

½ cup granulated sugar

Two tablespoons orange extract

Zest of one orange

Four eggs

Orange glaze, see below (optional)

Orange Glaze

½ cup granulated sugar

Two tablespoons grated orange zest

1/3 cup freshly-squeezed orange juice

Instructions

In a saucepan over medium heat, warm butter, milk, and water; until the butter has melted. Do not let boil.

In a large mixing bowl, combine ½ cup of flour, yeast, salt, anise seed, and sugar. Slowly beat in the warm milk, orange extract, and orange zest until well mixed. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing through. Slowly add in another 1 cup of flour. Continue adding additional flour until the dough is soft but not sticky. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured board and knead for at least 10 minutes or until smooth and elastic. If the dough is dry, add some water and if it’s too wet, add some flour. Form the dough into a large ball and cut into four even pieces. Lightly grease a cookie sheet and place three dough balls on it. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, approximately 1 to 1 ½ hour.