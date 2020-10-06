J Balvin launches his own meal at McDonald’s

Following the insane success of the Travis Scott meal, J Balvin is the next celebrity to have his own combo at McDonald’s.

The J Balvin Meal arrives at participating restaurants nationwide on Monday, October 5 and is scheduled to be available through November 1. The meal features a Big Mac, fries with ketchup, and to finish it all off, an Oreo McFlurry.

While the collaborative meal will be available to order in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the drive-thru and with the McDonald’s app, to get the meal as a deal it‘ll need to be ordered through the mobile app. When ordering the meal as an offer on the app, you can get any size McFlurry for free. Prices vary by location and the app gives the option to order any-size fries and McFlurry flavors other than Oreo for the meal.

Many people were shocked by the popularity of the month-long Travis Scott collaboration, which marked the first time a celebrity’s name has been on the menu in the U.S. since 1992 with Michael Jordan.

Originally, the meal was available for $6 in restaurants, carry out, drive-thru and the app, but McDonald’s shifted the meal to an app-only promotion to get it at the discounted price. The crave this meal caused led to shortages of key ingredients across the nation throughout the duration of the month.

When speaking about this new collaboration, McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley called J Balvin a “trailblazing international icon.”

“He’s always been a regular at McDonald’s restaurants during his concert tours, and now we’re excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the U.S.,“ Flatley said.

“As a longtime McDonald’s fan, I am excited to join the short list of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor,” Balvin said in a press release. “I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!”

It’s clear just how excited J Balvin is for this latest business move, posting photos that not only include him eating the meal, but also of the chain he got made to pay tribute to this iconic collaboration. The artist enlisted the help of Saint Jewels to create a chain that portrays a McDonald’s tray with the very items from Balvin’s meal with the fast food chain.

The diamond encrusted Big Mac, Oreo McFlurry, and fries sit atop a red tray along side a happy face that include’s that singer’s signature lightning bolts for eyes. You can check out some close-up details in the pictures down below: