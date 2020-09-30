An exclusive interview with celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez

It was a busy day for celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez who appeared on Good Day NY before our interview. I thanked him for talking to HOLA! USA. Sanchez exclaimed, “I love HOLA! Me Encanta HOLA!” We are off to a good start.

The award-winning chef, TV personality, cookbook author, and philanthropist’s voice is instantly recognizable. In our exclusive interview, we talked about his long-standing partnership with the Mexican brand Cacique, Hispanic heritage month, traditional cooking techniques and tips, as well as his time judging on Masterchef and Masterchef Jr.



HOLA! USA: Thank you again and happy Hispanic Heritage Mont! I know you’re a long-time partner with Cacique and have a lot of stuff going on right now. You can enlighten us with some traditional Mexican cooking tips we can use to celebrate the authenticity of our cooking this month. I think my mom took all of her authenticity and secrets with her and my dad tried putting bananas in albondigas, so educate me!, I joked.

Aaron Sanchez: “No! No! No! Pump the breaks!” Sanchez exclaimed. “I think it all starts with authentic ingredients to be honest. I think because we are in Hispanic Heritage Month it‘s the perfect opportunity to be able to celebrate our culture and not only that but the contributions that Hispanics and Latinos have made as a whole.

I think that’s extremely important, and how do you do that? You do it through food. The way you do that is you’re bringing home into people’s worlds that might not be the way they grew up or their narrative. And you do that by utilizing authentic ingredients. That’s why Cacique has been my long-standing partner for over 10 years. They’re still a family-owned company, their principles and values are in line with mine and that’s why this is so important, and especially now where I think the focus is on different cultures, understanding our identity, and making sure that we continue to celebrate in a way that stays all-inclusive… So that’s what it’s all about, going and taking that time to venture into neighborhoods that you haven’t ventured into, to go seek out these different ethnic enclaves and go out there and shop at different Latin stores and pick up these ingredients that are so essential in making these traditional recipes. I think that’s something we have to be focused on more than ever now.”

Sanchez then shared some tips that people can start incorporating every day with these traditional recipes.

Aaron Sanchez: “When you think about people working with avocados a lot of times we‘ll go to the store and we’ll find a green one that can be used as a weapon because they’re so hard you know? If someone’s trying to roll up on you just throw an under ripe avocado at their head, and take them out. But as far as ripening avocados and getting them to that point where they’re just beautiful and creamy my suggestion would be: take a paper bag and put them in an ambient temperature like right near a window or your kitchen, something like that and let them breathe in this bag and let it [speed] up the ripening process.”

HOLA! USA: “Especially when they‘re like $5 each,” I chimed in.

Aaron Sanchez: “Exactly and you want to get the best out of them right? And there‘s a couple trains of thought that if you put an onion inside the bag with under ripened avocado, the onion mixes gases and the sort of energy that also helps accelerate that. So that’s another little tip.”

His second tip was to use everything you work with because traditionally, food is never wasted.

Aaron Sanchez: “At home when we‘re working with vegetables, we will shop for recipes right? And we’ll go out and say ‘I’m going to make this unbelievable pork ragu with these cheesy toasts’ that I’ve done for Cacique that utilizes all these wonderful ingredients. Go there buy all the ingredients but if you happen to have scraps right? You’re peeling the carrots you’re using cilantro, you have the stems, you have the onion tops- save all that put it in a Ziploc bag and at the end of the week make a vegetable stock and just freeze that. That way nothing goes to waste, especially in this quarantine environment that we’re living in, we have to be conscious of our spending and our utilization of ingredients etc. So making sure you’re using all those scraps and making stocks with them. You can make a little caldito later on. And then using ingredients like Mexican oregano, things that really speak to the Mexican flavor building process where you’re either adding it at the beginning part of the recipe where you’re sautéing onion and garlic. Or you can use it as a topping for a caldo, and just making sure that those authentic ingredients are always present. And that’s why Cacique always does a really great job at making sure they have a beautiful array not just of their crema, chorizos and cheeses but their also about this authentic Hispanic food brand that continues to strive and be innovative and bringing back special ingredients.”