Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the most notable fashion-forward and all around flawless looking royals out there. From her ever glowing skin to her toned and fit figure, the Spanish Royal has proven that whatever methods she using really work (maybe they really did find the Fountain of Youth). It’s been reported that Princess Leonor and la Infanta Sofia ’s proud mamá follows the Perricone Diet. This diet, which focuses on eating nutrient-dense foods, was created by US-based dermatologist Dr. Nicholas Perricone, MD. His diet seeks to tackle people’s inner well being through the encouragement of eating foods that have bountiful nutrients, but also help reduce inflammation in the body.

©GettyImages Queen Letizia follows the guidelines of the Perricone Diet to keep her body fit and healthy

The Perricone Diet consists of those partaking in it to consume cold water fish, like haddock, sardines, herring, trout and salmon (which is super rich in Omega-3 Fatty acids). The diet also has a strong focus on foods that pack antioxidants like blueberries, strawberries, artichokes, kale, beans and dark chocolate. NYC-based life coach, Dr. Erika Schwartz, MD, shared with Everyday Health, “The Perricone Diet is not really about losing weight. It is about decreasing inflammation and, as a consequence, arresting the aging process.” Many of the foods required under the mandate of the diet follows the suggestions for those looking for an overall heart-healthy diet that will keep them healthy long term.

