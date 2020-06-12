Who doesn’t love a sparkly drink (or two)? We know that we do, especially one that provides an added kick that’ll awaken our tastebuds in a marvelous way. The Paloma is a drink that hails from the vibrant and incredibly culturally layered country of Mexico. It is normally made using a tequila base, lime juice, a grapefruit-flavored soda (dealer’s choice between something generic, Fresca, Squirt, or Jarritos), a lime wedge and is served on the rocks. Like many drinks, there are different variations that can be incorporated so that all may enjoy them. For example: don’t like grapefruit, use club soda as a possible option (this is a great substitution if you want to go sugarless). But the below recipe is a take on the Paloma that is like no other. Jaime Salas, Ambassador for Milagro Tequila, shared with HOLA! USA his super simple and delightful recipe using this premium tequila below!
Spicy Paloma by Jaime Salas, Ambassador for Milagro Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ parts Milagro Reposado
- ½ part Ancho Chili Liqueur
- ½ part Fresh Lime Juice
- 3 parts Grapefruit Soda
- Lime Wheel
Preparations:
- Using a lime wedge, wet the rim of the glass and salt half the rim. Add ice, Milagro Reposado, Ancho Reyes and grapefruit soda. Squeeze a wedge of lime and discard.
- Garnish with a thin grapefruit wheel.