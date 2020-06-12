Who doesn’t love a sparkly drink (or two)? We know that we do, especially one that provides an added kick that’ll awaken our tastebuds in a marvelous way. The Paloma is a drink that hails from the vibrant and incredibly culturally layered country of Mexico. It is normally made using a tequila base, lime juice, a grapefruit-flavored soda (dealer’s choice between something generic, Fresca, Squirt, or Jarritos), a lime wedge and is served on the rocks. Like many drinks, there are different variations that can be incorporated so that all may enjoy them. For example: don’t like grapefruit, use club soda as a possible option (this is a great substitution if you want to go sugarless). But the below recipe is a take on the Paloma that is like no other. Jaime Salas, Ambassador for Milagro Tequila, shared with HOLA! USA his super simple and delightful recipe using this premium tequila below!

©Istock The Paloma is an authentic Mexican drink that is super simple and quick to make

Spicy Paloma by Jaime Salas, Ambassador for Milagro Tequila

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Milagro Reposado

½ part Ancho Chili Liqueur

½ part Fresh Lime Juice

3 parts Grapefruit Soda

Lime Wheel

Preparations: