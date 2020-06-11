Finding what to eat in the mornings can be a little tough. Anything from the extra sweet like pancakes and french toast to the savory like sunny-sided up eggs and sausage. While we love us a golden pancake with buttery syrup poured on top, some days we side with the savory like these amazing green carnitas and eggs chilaquiles from The Cheesecake Factory. You get crunchy, cheesy, meaty goodness all in one bite — and it doesn’t get better than that! Check out their recipe below!

Green Chilaquiles with Carnitas and Eggs by The Cheesecake Factory



Ingredients:

Servings: 2

Chilaquiles

8 oz. Pork Shoulder, cooked, broken into 4 pieces*

2 Tbls. All Purpose Flour

¼ cup Canola Oil

9 ea. Thick Tortilla Chips

1 cup Salsa Verde*

1 Tbl. Butter

1 oz. Poblano Chiles, roasted, peeled, seeded, diced 1/2”

½ oz. Roma Tomatoes, diced 1/4”

½ Tbl. Cilantro Leaves

1 Tbl. Green Onions, sliced thin

¼ tsp. Coarse Salt

⅛ tsp. Black Pepper, ground

4 ea. Whole Fresh Eggs, lightly beaten

¼ oz. Parmesan Cheese, grated

For Garnish

6 ea. Thick Tortilla Chips

½ oz. Roma Tomatoes, diced ¼”

1 Tbl. Green Onions, sliced thin

1 Tbl. Cilantro Leaves

¼ oz. Parmesan Cheese, grated

1 Tbl. Sour Cream

Preparations: