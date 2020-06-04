Actress, executive producer and proud mamá of Baby Santi Baston , Eva Longoria , is back at it again and sharing some uber delicious eats on her Instagram page. In her latest adventure we see the Desperate Housewives alum cooking up her go-to Eggplant Milanese recipe which she got from none other then celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Eva shared that she decided to make this recipe because she had eaten too much meat lately and was in the mood for something a little lighter. Check out her recipe below!

Eva Longoria’s Eggplant Milanese Recipe

Ingredients:

Eggplant

1 eggplant

Salt and pepper to taste

Eggs

Flour

Panko bread crumbs

Frying oil (vegetable oil or canola oil)

Salad + Dressing

Cherry tomatoes

Fresh basil

Italian parsley

Balsamic vinegar

EVOO

Arugula

Shredded cheese

Preparations:

Eggplant

Preheat oven to 400 F Slice your eggplant length-wise. Season slices with salt and pepper, place on baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes. In a separate bowl, beat eggs with salt and pepper. Dip slice into a pan with seasoned flour (S&P). Then dip slice into pan with seasoned panko crumbs (S&P). Repeat step 4 with each slice. Heat a pan and add frying oil and allow to heat up. Cook slices until golden brown. Once cooked, transfer to a rack to all excess oil to run off.

Salad + Dressing

Take cheery tomatoes and quarter them. Salt and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Take fresh basil and Italian parsley and finely chop. In a bowl, add EVOO, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil and Italian parsley. Mix together. Pour dressing on tomatoes and mix.

Final Dish