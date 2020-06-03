Every year Queen Elizabeth II throws her annual garden parties, hosting important quests from allover. At the parties, you can see a magnificent spread of tea time and Spring time goodies that will fill your heart and tummy with utter content. This year, however, her garden party was postponed in order to keep guests and members of the British Royal Family all safe due to the coronavirus pandemic. But luckily for us, The Royal Pastry Chefs shared another one of Her Majesties favorite treats for us to make at home. Check out the recipe below.
Queen Elizabeth’s Fruit Scone Recipe by The Royal Pastry Chefs
Ingredients:
- 500g Plain Flour
- 28g Baking Powder
- 94g Butter
- 86g Sugar
- 2 Whole Eggs
- 140ml Butter Milk
- 100g Sultanas - a type of raisin (Cover in hot water and leave to soak for 30 minutes)
Preparations:
- Preheat oven to 356 F
- Mix the flour, baking powder, butter and sugar together in a bowl, until a crumb is formed
- In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and buttermilk together
- Add the liquid to the crumb mixture
- Continue to mix the dough, until it is smooth
- (Optional) Add the sultanas, and mix until evenly distributed
- Remove the dough from the bowl, flatten the dough and cover
- Leave to rest for approximately 30 minutes
- Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2.5 cm and cut to desired shape
- Rest the scones for another 20 minutes
- Gently egg was the top of the scones
- Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown
- Cool before serving with jam and clotted cream