Every year Queen Elizabeth II throws her annual garden parties, hosting important quests from allover. At the parties, you can see a magnificent spread of tea time and Spring time goodies that will fill your heart and tummy with utter content. This year, however, her garden party was postponed in order to keep guests and members of the British Royal Family all safe due to the coronavirus pandemic. But luckily for us, The Royal Pastry Chefs shared another one of Her Majesties favorite treats for us to make at home. Check out the recipe below.

Queen Elizabeth’s Fruit Scone Recipe by The Royal Pastry Chefs

Ingredients:

500g Plain Flour

28g Baking Powder

94g Butter

86g Sugar

2 Whole Eggs

140ml Butter Milk

100g Sultanas - a type of raisin (Cover in hot water and leave to soak for 30 minutes)

Preparations: