Antonio Banderas ’ daughter Stella Banderas was cooking up a storm of delicious and iconic Spanish eats. The 23-year-old actress shared on her Instagram page a carousel of photos and videos of several dishes she was making that paid tribute to her and her father’s Spanish heritage. Taking her cooking cues from The Art of Spanish Cooking by Betty Wason and The Spanish Cookbook by Barbara Norman, Stella whipped up a paella , some pan con tomate (the tomate for this is shaved into a paste) and a Spanish omelette. She captioned the post, “touring Spain through its food.”

©@stellabanderasgriffith Among other things, Stella Banderas makes a Spanish omelet and Pan con Tomate

She also shared images of the two books whose recipes she was using alongside a great picture of another Spanish staple: Jamón Ibérico, Soria Chorizo and red wine. This isn’t the first time that Stella shows off her culinary skills with her Instagram followers. Earlier this month, the Once Upon a Time in Mexico actor’s daughter with actress Melanie Griffith whipped up another Spanish omelette — something we are sure she grew up eating often.

In the series of photos that she shared to her Instagram Stories, Dakota Johnson ’s little sister revealed all the ingredients that one needs for making the uber yummy and super simple recipe: potatoes, onions, olive oil and eggs (which were out frame).