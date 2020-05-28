We’ve all been there: that moment when the craving for a juicy and delicious hamburger just hits you and leaves you breathless. And if you’re anything like us, not just any plain ol’ burger will do. We need the best and only the best to satisfy that desire for one of most popular fan favorite foods in the US. Thankfully, we have the Chef Tony Matassa to help us with creating some grilled perfection right from the comfort of our home. Chef Tony has over 12 years of grilling expertise, so he knows a thing or two about making something that is truly special (that’ll also hit all the right craving spots). Check out his classic burger recipe that he’s shared with HOLA! USA for National Hamburger Day.