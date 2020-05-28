There’s no denying that Reese Witherspoon is fit, healthy and has glowing skin. Many a fan has always wondered what their favorite celebrity’s beauty and nutrition regiment are that helps them always look picture perfect at the drop of a dime. Recently, the Legally Blonde actress took to her Instagram page and shared her go-to morning green smoothie that she loves to drink — a recipe that is inspired by Kimberly Snyder’s Glowing Green Smoothie.

Reese explained in her video that she has drank this smoothie every morning, around 10 am, “probably for eight years [or] nine years” and that she doesn’t feel hungry again until 1 pm. “You can put in anything green (from) the refrigerator. If you have lettuce and you didn‘t make that salad that you wanted to make, you can put it in there,” the 44-year-old The Morning Show actress said. “I know it looks like it tastes gross. But it tastes so good! It’s so good, I love it so much,” Reese reassured.

She also credits her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington for clueing her in on the recipe. “I sat next to (Kerry) at an awards show and I didn’t really know her, but I said, ‘Your skin is so beautiful. What do you do?’ and she said, ‘I think it’s from this drink that I drink. It’s really changed my skin and it makes my hair and nails really strong.’ So thank you, Kerry, for sharing the recipe,” she smiled. Check out the recipe below!

Reese Witherspoon’s Green Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

2 heads of Romaine lettuce

½ cup of spinach

½ cup of coconut water

1 whole banana

1 whole apple

1 whole pear

1 whole lemon

Celery (optional)

Almond butter (optional)

Preparations: