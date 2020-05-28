More and more people are looking to lead healthier, more naturally-driven lives. Of all the dietary options out there, vegetarianism in particular is gaining steam among celebrities and influencers given its benefits both for the body and the planet. However, being a vegetarian in a culturally carnivorous society can impede on active social lives and even complicate participating in family traditions, celebrating holidays and treating yourself every once in a while.

©Istock Flexitarianism is an increasingly popular plant-based diet that is also known as “casual vegetarianism”

What is the flexitarian diet?

Flexitarian is a portmanteau word combining the words flexible and vegetarian. Flexitarianism is an approach to eating centered around consuming fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, without completely cutting out animal source foods. Followers of this diet enjoy the benefits of eating healthy like losing weight, preventing certain diseases and helping the planet, without necessarily having to skip the Thanksgiving turkey or the occasional burger—or worse, the feeling of guilt after partaking in these meals.

In 2019, U.S. News & World Report ranked the flexitarian diet number three on its best overall diet, best weight-loss diet and best diet for healthy eating rankings and number two on the best diet for diabetes ranking.



©Istock If we want to guarantee a sustainable future within 30 years, we need to adopt three strategies at once: cut food waste in half, improve agricultural practices, and adopt flexitarianism

How much meat is allowed?

This aspect is incredibly important and flexitarian nutritionist and author Dawn Jackson Blatner, R.D. says that one key aspect of that is learning to re-portion your plate. “Instead of having a ginormous piece of meat as the center of the plate—which is the traditional American style—it should just be a quarter of the plate, with another quarter filled with whole grains, and then the remaining 50% vegetables.”

A number of celebrities have openly adopted this practice, including singer-songwriter Paul McCartney , who raised a great deal of awareness when he implemented Meat Free Mondays in his household in 2009. Actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow , Cameron Diaz , and well-known British chef Jamie Oliver have all supported the movement.