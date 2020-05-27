It’s no secret that the British royals love their chicken recipes. From Kate Middleton admitting that oven-roasted chicken is a Cambridge family favorite to Prince Harry reportedly making oven-roasted chicken the night he proposed to Meghan Markle , there is a strong love for juicy and tender chicken among them all. Now that Meghan, Harry and baby Archie Harrison have relocated to Los Angeles and are far away from any royal cooks, they’re going to have to pick up some of the cooking duties themselves.

This shouldn’t be too big of a problem for foodie Meghan, who has always had a passion for food since before she met Harry. Before making the jump to the UK, Meghan revealed that one of her favorite chicken recipes to make was her Filipino-style chicken adobo recipe, which includes seasonings like black pepper, lemon and garlic (something that has been reported is a no-no for her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth ). Check out the royally-approved recipe below! For an added bonus, here’s how you make homemade adobo using ingredients you have a home.