Zoe Saldana isn’t only a great actress, mother and wife — but she’s also a great baker! The Dominican-American beauty recently took to her personal Instagram page to share her go-to banana bread recipe that she loves to make for her husband and her three growing boys. Zoe has made it known that she would like to maintain the privacy of her three boys, so anytime we catch a glimpse of their unbridled cuteness, our happy hearts just cannot contain themselves. During her Instagram Live, both her husband and son make cameos, albeit for different reasons. When her son noticed what she was doing, he couldn’t help himself but take a piece of her banana bread! Check out his ‘perfect crime’ in the video!

