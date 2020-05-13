“Shaken, not stirred,” is a line that will forever be associated with the ever elegant martini thanks to a gentlemen named James Bond. No matter what bar you may find yourself at, there is something so elevated and refined about a classic martini, especially when it’s made with a hand-crafted Icelandic vodka like Reyka Vodka. Although the origins of this OG American drink are a bit murky and disputed among many, there’s no denying the feeling of cool we feel when we’re sipping on this cocktail. Brand Ambassador for Reyka Vodka Trevor Schneider shares with HOLA! USA the recipe one of his favorite and energizing takes on the classic martini using this award-winning premium vodka. We’ve included his three ingredient and two-step recipe below!



©GrosbyGroup Stories about the martini’s origin date back to the mid-1800s US Gold Rush

Reyka Vodka Espresso Martini by Trevor Schneider

Ingredients:

2 parts Reyka Vodka

1 part espresso

.5 part simple syrup

Preparations:

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake, strain into a martini glass. Garnish with 3 espresso beans.