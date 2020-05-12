Overnight oats are the ideal breakfast meal for people who have really early starts, mom’s with a busy schedule for the day and just about anyone that wants something simple in the morning. They are extremely easy to prepare and oh-so-delicious when you’re ready to eat them in the mornings. Overnight oats are also highly versatile, so at-home cooks of any level can add just about anything that comes to mind: apples, cinnamon, chocolate, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, more chocolate and many other toppings to make it truly delightful.

These yummy little oats also have so many added healthy benefits as well. Since they have an oat base, you’ll feel fuller much longer and will burn some of the excess fat that the body likes to carry somethings. The soaked oats will also allow your body to absorb more nutrients boosting your immune system and increase your heart health (because who doesn’t want a happier heart).

©GrosbyGroup Overnight oats can be a great tool to help keep your body healthy

Coconut Almond Butter Overnight Oats Recipe by Justin’s

Ingredients: