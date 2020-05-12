Jennifer Lopez has shown off her powerful and toned body on many occasions, from her spectacular onstage performances to epic pictures in bikinis, the Marry Me star has one of the most enviable figures in showbiz, and she works hard for it. Jennifer’s healthy lifestyle is not a secret either, to keep in shape, the triple threat performs grueling workout routines and follows healthy diets - but there are two particular ingredients you will never see on her table.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jennifer’s chef Kelvin Fernandez revealed that surprisingly salmon is on her no-go list. “I know Jennifer doesn’t love salmon, so if I’m cooking salmon for the [table], I always got to do a sea bass or a halibut or cod for Jennifer,” he explained. The revelation comes as a surprise as this fish is rich in omega 3 acids, and it’s usually included in healthy diets, but Max and Emme’s mama is not a fan of its texture.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez’s healthy lifestyle has yielded these impressive results

Another food that the actress surprisingly avoids is berries, although her fridge is always well-stocked with the fruit because the twins love them. “Jennifer is not a big fruit person,” Kelvin clarified. In order to replace it, spinach, cucumber and celery are perfect for green juice, something the whole family have with breakfast.