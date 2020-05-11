Papas con huevos (along with arroz con huevos) can be an incredibly nostalgic meal to many. Whether you like them mashed, fried or otherwise, there is no denying the heartiness that comes with any potato dish. But the Spanish Tortilla (or Tortilla de patatas as the Spanish would call it) takes the humble potato and eccentrically versatile egg to a whole new level. The Spanish omelette is perfect for any setting (not just breakfast), and when paired with any number of sides, is incredibly robust. Below we’ve included a four ingredient recipe by our sister publication ¡HOLA! that we are sure you will love.

©GrosbyGroup With just potatoes and eggs, you can make a quick, easy and filling dish

Spanish Tortilla Recipe by ¡HOLA!

Total Time: 30 min

Ingredients:

4 potatoes

6 eggs

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt

Preparations: