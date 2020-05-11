America loves tacos. There is no greater joy than biting into your favorite one: Carnitas, Al Pastor or Nopal. The great thing about tacos is how versatile they can be. The chef, whether a professional or an at-home cook, can literally use all of the ingredients that their heart may desire. Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez , who has been staying safely at home like the rest of us, shares with HOLA USA two recipes that are perfect for the whole family — his Taco Dorados with Potato & Queso Fresco and Tacos Dorados Chorizo & Queso Fresco. Find the recipes below!

©Cacique These are the Cacique Potato & Queso Fresco Tacos Dorados by Chef Aaron Sanchez

Potato & Queso Fresco Tacos Dorados

Servings: 14

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups Cacique ® Ranchero Queso Fresco , crumbled

® , crumbled 1 ¼ cup of Cacique ® Crema Mexicana

® 4 cups of mashed potatoes

1 teaspoon of chicken bouillon

14 corn tortillas

Neutral oil for frying

2 Tbsp your favorite hot sauce or minced chipotle in adobo

1 cup of shredded lettuce

1 lime

Preparations:

Combine the mashed potatoes with 2 cups of Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco and ¼ cup Cacique® Crema Mexicana. Season with the chicken bouillon and set aside. To toast the tortillas, set them directly over a gas stove’s burners and turn the flame on medium-low. Cook until lightly blistered and charred in places, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side (use tongs to flip them). As they finish cooking, stack and wrap them in a clean, dry dishtowel so they stay pliable. Divide the mashed potatoes and Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco filling evenly between the tortillas and fold in half to close. Generously coat the bottom of your skillet with oil and heat over medium-high until it’s shimmering. Working in batches so the pan isn’t overcrowded, fry the tacos for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until the tortilla is crisp and golden. Place on a paper towel to drain. To serve, combine the Cacique® Crema Mexicana with the hot sauce or minced chipotle. Drizzle this over the tacos and top with shredded lettuce and the remaining Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco. Serve with wedges of lime.

Chorizo & Queso Fresco Tacos Dorados

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

2 (9-oz) packages Cacique ® Pork Chorizo

® Pork 1 (10-oz) package Cacique ® Ranchero Queso Fresco , crumbled

® , crumbled 12 small tortillas, preferably corn

Neutral oil for frying

1 cup Cacique ® Crema Mexicana

® 2 Tbsp your favorite hot sauce or minced chipotle in adobo

1 cup of shredded white cabbage

1 lime



Preparations: