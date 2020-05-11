America loves tacos. There is no greater joy than biting into your favorite one: Carnitas, Al Pastor or Nopal. The great thing about tacos is how versatile they can be. The chef, whether a professional or an at-home cook, can literally use all of the ingredients that their heart may desire. Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez , who has been staying safely at home like the rest of us, shares with HOLA USA two recipes that are perfect for the whole family — his Taco Dorados with Potato & Queso Fresco and Tacos Dorados Chorizo & Queso Fresco. Find the recipes below!
Potato & Queso Fresco Tacos Dorados
Servings: 14
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cups Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco, crumbled
- 1 ¼ cup of Cacique® Crema Mexicana
- 4 cups of mashed potatoes
- 1 teaspoon of chicken bouillon
- 14 corn tortillas
- Neutral oil for frying
- 2 Tbsp your favorite hot sauce or minced chipotle in adobo
- 1 cup of shredded lettuce
- 1 lime
Preparations:
- Combine the mashed potatoes with 2 cups of Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco and ¼ cup Cacique® Crema Mexicana. Season with the chicken bouillon and set aside.
- To toast the tortillas, set them directly over a gas stove’s burners and turn the flame on medium-low. Cook until lightly blistered and charred in places, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side (use tongs to flip them). As they finish cooking, stack and wrap them in a clean, dry dishtowel so they stay pliable.
- Divide the mashed potatoes and Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco filling evenly between the tortillas and fold in half to close. Generously coat the bottom of your skillet with oil and heat over medium-high until it’s shimmering. Working in batches so the pan isn’t overcrowded, fry the tacos for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until the tortilla is crisp and golden. Place on a paper towel to drain.
- To serve, combine the Cacique® Crema Mexicana with the hot sauce or minced chipotle. Drizzle this over the tacos and top with shredded lettuce and the remaining Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco. Serve with wedges of lime.
Chorizo & Queso Fresco Tacos Dorados
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
- 2 (9-oz) packages Cacique® Pork Chorizo
- 1 (10-oz) package Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco, crumbled
- 12 small tortillas, preferably corn
- Neutral oil for frying
- 1 cup Cacique® Crema Mexicana
- 2 Tbsp your favorite hot sauce or minced chipotle in adobo
- 1 cup of shredded white cabbage
- 1 lime
Preparations:
- Add the Cacique® Pork Chorizo to a large nonstick skillet or well-seasoned cast iron pan. Cook over medium-low heat, using your spoon to break it up; stir regularly until it is completely warmed through and deep brown (scrape the crispy bits from the bottom of the pan).
- Transfer the chorizo to a mixing bowl and stir in 1 cup of crumbled Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco. Set aside.
- To toast the tortillas, set them directly over a gas stove’s burners and turn the flame on medium-low. Cook until lightly blistered and charred in places, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side (use tongs to flip them). As they finish cooking, stack and wrap them in a clean, dry dishtowel so they stay pliable.
- Divide the chorizo filling evenly between the tortillas and fold in half to close. Generously coat the bottom of your skillet with oil and heat over medium-high until it’s shimmering. Working in batches so the pan isn’t overcrowded, fry the tacos for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until the tortilla is crisp and golden. Place on a paper towel to drain.
- To serve, combine the Cacique® Crema Mexicana with the hot sauce or minced chipotle. Drizzle this over the tacos and top with shredded cabbage and the remaining Cacique® Ranchero Queso Fresco. Serve with wedges of lime.