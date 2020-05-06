It looks like Selena Gomez will be donning a chefs hat pretty soon and we. are. pumped. It was recently announced how the singer and actress will be testing her cooking chops in a 10-episode series with HBO Max. It’s reported that she will be teaming up with a new professional chef each episode and they will deep dive into a specific cuisine as well as all the nuances that come with cooking from home. The inspiration for the show? Well, like many of us, Selena’s been hanging out at home quite a bit and has pumped up the amount of time she’s spent cooking.

©@selenagomez Selena will be testing her cooking skills with a new chef/culinary personality each episode

The show, which will be launched on a new streaming platform being created by HBO Max, will also be highlighting food-related charities each episode. It’s no secret that Selena is a major foodie (and always has been). Throughout the years she’s shared her love for food through various pictures she’s shared with her fans on her social media page.

Selena told The Hollywood Reporter, “I‘ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”