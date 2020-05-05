This year has been looking a little different so far, but that by no way means we still can’t celebrate Cinco de Mayo en grande from home. Tequila Don Julio along with New York City mixologist Julio Xoxocotla are looking to help you raise the bar with their aromatic and sparkly take on the classic margarita. Julio (the mixologist) goes through all the steps for making this enticing and simple cocktail at home with ingredients you already have.

Not only is Tequila Don Julio showing us how to make their great cocktail, but they are also helping to give back to local communities that are being affected by the current pandemic. They’ve teamed up with celebrity-connecting platform Cameo to host exclusive Cinco de Mayo virtual parties with top bartenders and celebrities to support the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.

As part of the initiative, Tequila Don Julio has committed an initial $200,000 and will donate an additional $50,000 by Cinco de Mayo to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. Check out the margarita recipe that Tequila Don Julio shared for our Raise The Bar series below!

Tequila Don Julio Sparkling Margarita Recipe by Julio Xoxocotla

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Agave

Top with Sparkling Wine

Garnish with a Lemon Twist

Preparations: