It’s no secret that everyone loves avocados. From avocado toast to avocado art, there is no greater love for this creamy, nutrient packed food. But there is one version of this delicious food that calls to people’s hearts like nothing else does — and that’s guacamole. Guacamole can be prepared in any number of ways: either super simply with a few basic ingredients or really spice it up with a variety of different things (we’ve seen pomegranate seeds on some iterations of guac).

With Cinco De Mayo right around the corner, many are looking for recipes they can make to help celebrate the ‘holiday’ in a truly special way. Below we’ve shared a recipe that highlights the avocado is a simple and delicious way that we’re sure will be a great addition to any Cinco De Mayo celebration plans.

©Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica Guacamole and chips is something that is synonymous with Cinco De Mayo celebrations in the US

Easy Guacamole Recipe from Chef Fernando of Secrets Papagayo Costa Rica

Ingredients:

Onion – White or Red

Coriander

Lime

Avocado – should have a little give, not too soft and not too hard

Whole ripe tomato

Jalapeño

Preparations: