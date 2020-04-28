Eva Longoria loves pasta and especially loves to make it from the comfort of her home. The actress, producer and director took to social media to share her favorite pasta recipe she likes to make from scratch. Her go-to recipe requires only three main ingredients: flour, eggs and salt (with a little bit of water). Although making pasta takes a bit of time, nothing can replace the freshness and utter goodness that comes with making pasta from scratch. We’ve added her full recipe below!

Eva Longoria’s Homemade Pasta Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups of Paolo Mariani Farina de Grano Ternero Tipo 00 (Eva’s favorite flour found on Amazon)

2 eggs

½ teaspoon of Salt

1 Tablespoon of Warm Water

Preparations: