Camila Alves McConaughey is one savvy lady. The mamá-of-three knows that being able to reuse kitchen scraps like lettuce, celery and broccoli buds can go a long way: whether helping you kick start your own little garden or helping you save some bucks next time you need some fresh produce. The Women of Today founder shared on the @womenoftoday social media account a small planting experiment she conducted over the course of two weeks with lettuce, celery and broccoli buds. Despite using two different forms of planting (some she planted in soil, others in water), she was able to bear fruit to beautiful and soon-to-be delicious leafy greens!

More about Camila Alves

Food