Sometimes life beckons us to “treat ourselves” with the finer things in life. From the latest and trendiest skincare goodies to an upscale meal at home, you just gotta go big or go home. HOLA! USA’s recipe for pan seared salmon with a lemon herb butter sauce (cooked in Made In Cookwear) definitely fulfills that need that we all have when we crave something truly rich and decadent. This recipe hits all the spots with its perfectly cooked salmon, aromatic herbs and a sauce so creamy it’s almost sinful. Not only will this dish be savory and piquant, but it will also be good for you as salmon is jam packed with nutrients.

Like many other types of fish, salmon is super nutrient dense — a fancy way of saying that it carries a lot of properties that are good for you (just an added bonus when you pair it with Chef Ashley Guzman’s cream sauce). At the end of the day, you can enjoy salmon any number of ways, but we’d argue that a lemon herb butter sauce served with a side of crispy Brussel sprouts will never lead you down the wrong path. Perhaps we can even convince you to top it off with a little flan? Check out HOLA! USA’s recipe below!

©Shirley Rodriguez Chef Ashley Guzman’s recipe, cooked in Made In Cookwear, is ready in minutes

Pan Seared Salmon with Lemon Herb Butter Sauce Recipe Courtesy of Chef Ashley Guzman

Prep Time: 25 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Total Time: 40 min

Ingredients:

For Salmon

2 Salmon Fillets

Salt and Pepper to taste

For Lemon Herb Butter Sauce

3 tbsp of Butter

2 tbsp of Lemon Juice

½ cup of Heavy Cream

⅔ cup of White Wine

1 Shallot, minced

2 tbsp of Garlic, minced

1 lemon, zested

1 tbsp of Thyme, chopped

1 tbsp of Dill, chopped

1 tbsp of Chives, minced

Preparations:

Lightly season salmon filets with salt and pepper. On moderate heat, place butter in a frying pan and melt. Once butter is melted, place the salmon filets presentation side down (skin up, folks) and cook until light golden brown. Flip over gently and continue to cook until butter is brown. Deglaze the pan with white wine (the act of deglazing the pan occurs when a liquid mixes in with the bits of protein left in a pan, adding flavor to the sauce). Add in lemon juice, heavy cream, shallots and garlic. Be sure to add ingredients to the pan and not on top of the salmon. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste, continue to cook salmon by basting it (pouring the salsita on the salmon) with the sauce. Make sure it is cooked through. Remove salmon from the pan, and set aside on a serving plate. Continue to reduce the sauce on high heat until it thickens (‘reducing a sauce’ is the process of removing water from it). Add your herbs to the sauce and cook for about 1-2 minutes. Pour sauce over salmon and serve with your choice of a side dish.