Meghan Markle is known to be a huge foodie, something she had demonstrated with her Together: Our Community Cookbook project as well as knowledge she’s shown while on Royal Tours she and Prince Harry have done in the past. But prior to becoming The Duchess of Sussex, she had a lifestyle blog called The Tig where she loved to publish and share her favorite recipes with her readers. One such recipe? Her go-to açaí bowl recipe (which we’ve shared below).

Why are açaí bowls like Meghan’s such a popular eat? Simple: they blend countless nutrients that are great for the body with the added element of super easy (and fast) construction. You can literally have a nutrient rich meal within minutes. The açaí berry (used to make the açaí mixture for bowls) is harvested from the açaí palm (a palm that is also harvested for the vegetable Hearts of Palm and other materials).

The palm is a native plant of Brazil, Peru, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago; and is mainly found in swamps and floodplains. The açaí berry has been a staple food of that region since the 18th century, but grew in popularity in the mid 1990s. Check out Meghan’s delicious recipe below!

©GrosbyGroup Meghan Markle used to share her favorite recipes on her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ before it was shutdown in 2017

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Açaí Bowl Recipe

Ingredients:

1 frozen açaí packet

⅓ cup of almond milk

½ banana

A handful of frozen and fresh berries

Coconut flakes

Manuka honey

Bee pollen

Preparations: