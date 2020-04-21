Today is a big day for the United Kingdom — April 21 is Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ’s birthday! We can only imagine all the delicious and delectable goodies and savory treats that are prepared for England’s longest reigning monarch on the day she was born. This year, to commemorate her birthday, the official social media account for The Queen (@theroyalfamily) shared an incredible and royally approved chocolate cupcake recipe to help fellow bakers and fans of Queen Elizabeth celebrate big. Below we’ve included their recipe for you to try at home!

©@theroyalfamily Like they did for Easter, The Royal Pastry Chefs shared another of their go-to recipes to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday

Royal Chocolate Cupcake Recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs

Ingredients for the cake sponges - (serves approximately 15)

15g vinegar (5 teaspoons)

300ml milk (~1.26 cups)

50ml vegetable oil (~3.38 tablespoons)

60g butter, melted and cool (~4 tablespoons)

2 eggs

5ml of vanilla essence (~1.01 teaspoons)

250g of self-raising flour (~1 cup)

75g of cocoa powder (5 tablespoons)

300g caster sugar (1.25 cups)

10g bicarbonate of soda (2 teaspoons)

100g white chocolate chips (~6.6 tablespoons)

cupcake cases

Ingredients for the buttercream topping:

90g of high percentage dark chocolate (~3.17 oz)

100g butter (~6.6 tablespoons)

125g icing sugar (~8.33 tablespoons)

Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream: Royal icing available pre-made in shops

Add food coloring to create different colors

Cake sponge method: