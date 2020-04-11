Start your ovens! Queen Elizabeth ’s royal pastry chefs released the family’s sacred “Spiced Easter Biscuits” recipe, and they want to see you take a crack. “Chefs hats at the ready, let us see your creations by tagging #RoyalBakes on social media channels,” the official statement read. It was accompanied by a mouthwatering video version of the recipe, which culminates in a stunning final product: ornate bunny and egg cookies (a.k.a. biscuits). Read the full recipe and watch the video below!
Royal Easter Biscuits Recipe
Biscuit base:
350g plain flour
5g bicarbonate of soda
10g ground ginger
5g cinnamon
125g unsalted butter
175g light soft brown sugar
1 egg
60g golden syrup
Icing:
2 egg whites
600g icing sugar
Food coloring of your choice!
Biscuit Method:
• Preheat the oven to 170 C // 340 F
• Mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and spices in a bowl
• Add the diced butter and mix until a crumb texture
• Add the sugar
• Once all of the above is combined, add the egg and golden syrup
• Mix until a dough is formed
• Roll the dough to a thickness of 5mm
• Use biscuit cutters or a paper pattern to cut into desired shape
• Place the biscuits on a non-stick mat, or parchment paper and bake on the middle shelf for 12-15 minutes
• Bake until the biscuits maintain their shape when touched and are golden in color
• Cool completely before icing
Icing Method:
• Add 1 egg white to 600g of icing sugar and beat until smooth
• The icing should pipe smoothly and be able to hold when piped as a line
• To cover all the biscuits with icing add extra egg white to thin the mixture
• Decorate and enjoy!