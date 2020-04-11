kate middleton baking

Egg-cellent

British royal pastry chef unveils family’s amazing Easter cookie recipe

This cookie recipe will leave your family speechless (and full)

BY

Start your ovens!  Queen Elizabeth ’s royal pastry chefs released the family’s sacred “Spiced Easter Biscuits” recipe, and they want to see you take a crack. “Chefs hats at the ready, let us see your creations by tagging #RoyalBakes on social media channels,” the official statement read. It was accompanied by a mouthwatering video version of the recipe, which culminates in a stunning final product: ornate bunny and egg cookies (a.k.a. biscuits). Read the full recipe and watch the video below!


Royal Easter Biscuits Recipe

Biscuit base:

350g plain flour

5g bicarbonate of soda

10g ground ginger

5g cinnamon

125g unsalted butter

175g light soft brown sugar

1 egg

60g golden syrup

Icing:

2 egg whites

600g icing sugar

Food coloring of your choice!

Biscuit Method:

• Preheat the oven to 170 C // 340 F

• Mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and spices in a bowl

• Add the diced butter and mix until a crumb texture

• Add the sugar

• Once all of the above is combined, add the egg and golden syrup

• Mix until a dough is formed

• Roll the dough to a thickness of 5mm

• Use biscuit cutters or a paper pattern to cut into desired shape

• Place the biscuits on a non-stick mat, or parchment paper and bake on the middle shelf for 12-15 minutes

• Bake until the biscuits maintain their shape when touched and are golden in color

• Cool completely before icing

Icing Method:

• Add 1 egg white to 600g of icing sugar and beat until smooth

• The icing should pipe smoothly and be able to hold when piped as a line

• To cover all the biscuits with icing add extra egg white to thin the mixture

• Decorate and enjoy!

RELATED:

Kate Middleton reveals who is eating all the Easter chocolates at home

 
More about
Read More
back to

FOOD