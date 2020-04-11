Start your ovens! Queen Elizabeth ’s royal pastry chefs released the family’s sacred “Spiced Easter Biscuits” recipe, and they want to see you take a crack. “Chefs hats at the ready, let us see your creations by tagging #RoyalBakes on social media channels,” the official statement read. It was accompanied by a mouthwatering video version of the recipe, which culminates in a stunning final product: ornate bunny and egg cookies (a.k.a. biscuits). Read the full recipe and watch the video below!

Royal Easter Biscuits Recipe

Biscuit base:

350g plain flour

5g bicarbonate of soda

10g ground ginger

5g cinnamon

125g unsalted butter

175g light soft brown sugar

1 egg

60g golden syrup

Icing:

2 egg whites

600g icing sugar

Food coloring of your choice!

Biscuit Method:

• Preheat the oven to 170 C // 340 F

• Mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and spices in a bowl

• Add the diced butter and mix until a crumb texture

• Add the sugar

• Once all of the above is combined, add the egg and golden syrup

• Mix until a dough is formed

• Roll the dough to a thickness of 5mm

• Use biscuit cutters or a paper pattern to cut into desired shape

• Place the biscuits on a non-stick mat, or parchment paper and bake on the middle shelf for 12-15 minutes

• Bake until the biscuits maintain their shape when touched and are golden in color

• Cool completely before icing

Icing Method:

• Add 1 egg white to 600g of icing sugar and beat until smooth

• The icing should pipe smoothly and be able to hold when piped as a line

• To cover all the biscuits with icing add extra egg white to thin the mixture

• Decorate and enjoy!