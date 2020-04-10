We are fans of anything Brazilian beauty and entrepreneur Camila Alves does — from the businesses she backs to the recipes she makes. Everything she touches turns to gold, something we suspect her husband and actor Matthew McConaughey believes as well. In Camila’s latest recipe video, her hubby makes a rare appearance and shares what he really thinks about his wife’s “No Mayo Coleslaw” recipe. At the end of his confession, he even asks his wife to never let him forget about this coleslaw because of how much he enjoys it and how truly good it is. Camila then proceeds to share with fans the recipe on how to make one of Matthew’s favorite things to eat. Find the full No Mayo Coleslaw recipe here!