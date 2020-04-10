Chocolate, chocolat, el chocolate or cocoa. This magical ingredient can be cooked, melted, baked and transformed into any number of exquisite forms. We can dive into various desserts (like cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, etc) or drinks (like hot chocolate, chocolate infused cocktails, etc) to quench our cravings for this ancient delicacy.

Chocolate in its raw form is derived from the cocoa bean, and is said to have originated in the southern part of Mexico around the time of the Aztecs. They believed that this magical bean, which would be made into a drink that could give people strength, was a gift from Quetzalcoatl, the god of wisdom. Cocoa beans were so highly regarded that they were even used as a form of currency (can you imagine paying for your groceries with chocolate beans?).

Once it got to Europe in the 16th century, everything changed. The Aztecs used to consume their chocolate drinks sugarless, the Europeans (and us for that matter) were not that hardcore so they added sugar. We think it’s safe to say that Europeans perfected the art of chocolate dessert making (walk into a French pâtisserie and you’ll know what’s up). Below we’ve gathered two incredibly delicious takes on chocolate that you’ll want to be making all. the. time.

©@PwderedToastman

Chocolate Skyscraper Cake by Big Pink (Miami Beach, FL)



Ingredients:

Chocolate Cake Layers

1 Pound Butter

2 Pounds Sugar

1 Tablespoon Baking Soda

1 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Salt

1.5 Cups Cocoa Powder

3 Cups Buttermilk

1 Pound All Purpose Flour

Chocolate Pudding Layers

1 ½ Cups Sugar

½ Cup Cornmeal

½ Cup Cocoa Powder

2 Eggs

3 Cups Milk

1 Qt. Heavy Cream

1 Pound Semi-sweet Chocolate

2 Tablespoons Butter

Preparations:

Chocolate Cake