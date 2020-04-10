Often times, we come across things that transport us to our childhood: Mistolin, Danish cookie tins and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sunday, April 12, happens to be National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (it’s also Easter Sunday) — a day to commemorate the greatness that is the grilled cheese sandwich. Versions of the grilled cheese can be traced back to ancient Roman texts, with other versions like France’s croque monsieur tracing back to the early 1900s.

Today’s iteration of the sandwich first appeared in the 1920s when Otto Frederick Rohwedder invented sliced bread. From then on, “melted cheese” sandwiches started popping up everywhere (at this point the sandwich was open faced), but it wasn’t until the 1960s that the term “grilled cheese” was used (brought about by the invention of prepackaged cheese slices by the Kraft brothers and sliced bread). There is no wrong way to make your sandwich, the main goal is to enjoy every single bit of it. Below we’ve included two deliciously enticing takes on this childhood classic.

©Grosby Group Green chilies are a great way of adding a special element to a grilled cheese sandwich

Green Chile Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Cacique®

Ingredients:

2 slice of good artisan bread

1 tablespoon of butter

¼ cup finely chopped scallions

1-2 tablespoons of Cacique ® Crema Mexicana Agria

® ½ cup Cacique ® Dos Quesos

® 1-2 freshly roasted green chilies with skin and seeds removed

1 oz Cacique ® Chorizo (Beef, Pork or Soy)

® (Beef, Pork or Soy) Pickled onions (optional)

2 tablespoon Cacique® Cotija

Preparations: