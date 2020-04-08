Like arepas , tequeños and anything guava/cheese, empanadas have a special place in our little Latinx hearts. These little “turnovers” can hold so much and light up our worlds at the same time, making them the perfect on-the-go snack (you have protein and carbs, it’s a balanced meal, really). Countries around the world have their own takes on how they make their empanadas and what they fill them with. You can find anything from cheese and jamón, chicken, beef, pork or straight veggies (if that’s your kind of thing). But at the end of the day, there is really no wrong way to enjoy these small bites of joy.

The word empanada derives from the Spanish verb empanar which translates to “enbreaded” (or wrapped/coated in bread). Each empanada recipe requires two things: folding dough and your choice of filling. From there the possibilities are endless. You can either fry them like they do in the Dominican Republic or bake them like Chile or Argentina.

The traditional form of empanadas can be found throughout the Mediterranean, Latin American, Filipino cultures. But that’s not to say that other cultures don’t have their own take as well: think the pasty from the United Kingdom, the samsa from Central Asia, the samosa from India or the pirozhki from Russia. Below we’ve included a delicious recipe on how to make a dessert empanada!