Culinary Masterpiece

Karol G reveals her ‘cooking skills’ and we can’t stop laughing

The Latina singer has showed that she can hang tough in the culinary big leagues

 Karol G  can do it all — from sporting the latest fashions to creating music that truly resonates with her fans and audiences the world over. In her latest endeavor, she takes to social media to show us her culinary skills in a truly funny and expected way. The Ahora me llama Colombian singer gave her fans a small taste of what she’s been cooking up for her fiancé and Urbano singer  Anuel AA  while they’ve been hanging out at home. Karol shared a picture of a sprig of cilantro delicately placed on a plate surrounded by the ever-so-colorful Fruit Loops. She captioned the image, “Me in the kitchen.”

Karol G shares picture of her cooking skills: a twig of cilantro surrounded by Fruit Loops©@karolg
Karol G shows off her ‘culinary skills’ in a very humorous way
The Eres mi todo singer’s post received over 10,500 likes and over 1.7 million retweets by fans that also found that picture she shared funny. Her 1.3 million followers were tweeting at her sharing their praise and reveling in the hilarious picture. One fan said, “MasterChef tusa edition,” while another said, “How creative hahah.” Some of her fans also acknowledged that she possesses their same cooking abilities making her more relatable.

Karol G and Anuel AA©Youtube
Karol G and her fiancé Anuel AA are making the most out of their time at home and even released a new song
Karol isn’t the only celebrity showing off their cooking skills — stars like  Dayanara Torres ,  Camila Cabello  and  Shakira  are all taking to social media to show off their cooking abilities (albeit a bit more complex than what Karol showed). Recently, Dayanara Torres celebrated her mom’s birthday with a signature Puerto Rican recipe that she loves to make (and eat!).

