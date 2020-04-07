We all love the crunch we get from chips (especially when they are paired with a killer creamy dip), but we’d remissed if we didn’t admit that too much of a good thing can be a bad thing (like eating an entire bag of cheese puffs in one sitting). With that in mind, we’re always looking for the best healthy food alternatives that will help satisfy our cravings for the blending of crunchiness and smoothness. One fantastic alternative? Baked veggie chips with an oh-so-cremoso almond butter dip. Below is a great snack recipe that will win over your loved ones (especially the kids).

©Florencia Tagliavini Veggie chips are a great way to incorporate your daily dose of vegetables but in a fun way

Almond Butter Veggie Chips Recipe by NutraMilk

Ingredients:

For almond butter

2 cups (300g) almonds

1/8 teaspoon Pink Himalayan salt (optional)

For veggie chips

2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes

2 medium (200g) carrots, peeled

1 medium (200g) zucchini

3 tbsp almond butter made with the NutraMilk

4 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt, or to taste

Preparations: