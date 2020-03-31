Chili is the perfect blend of hearty, meaty and appetizing that we all love to indulge in. From spicy flavor combinations to more mild ones, there is no wrong that can be done to this savory dish — which could be enjoyed as the main dish or a small and robust side. The OG way to enjoy chili has been with different kinds of meats in it, but there are several equally delicious and fulfilling unique ways to eat it (a lot like the recipe we’ve included below). This vegetarian chili bowl from the good folks at American Social in South Florida have shared their unique take on this classic dish, and get this, there’s no meat in it! This receta packs several punches: heat from the jalapeño pepper to the freshness of the veggies to the “meatiness” of the beans and eggplant.

©American Social Make it your main dish or a deliciously hearty side

Vegetarian Chili Bowl from American Social (Miami, FL)



Ingredients: