Paella, pa’ mi y pa’ ti. This Spanish dish is one that is meant to be enjoyed surrounded by loved ones. There’s no wrong way to enjoy this dish: you can have it with seafood, meats like chorizo and chicken or even cooked in squid ink. Paella is a rice dish with reported origins from the region of Valencia, Spain, and is one of the most well-known and loved dishes of the European country. The term paella translates to "frying pan" in Valencian (Valencia's regional language) and can be traced back to the mid-19th century (so think 1850s).

There are three versions of the rice dish that are most known: paella valenciana (Valencian paella), paella de marisco (seafood paella) and paella mixta (mixed paella). Paella valenciana normally consists of round grain rice, varieties of green beans, rabbit, chicken, sometimes duck, a variety of lima or butter bean. Olive oil is used as a base, with saffron and (on occasion) whole rosemary branches are used as seasoning. Paella de marisco replaces all the meat with seafood and omits the beans and green vegetables. Paella mixta combines meat, seafood, vegetables and beans cooked with the traditional rice.

©GrosbyGroup Paella dates back to mid-19th century Valencia, Spain

Spanish Paella Recipe

Ingredients: