You’re wondering — what is bouillon and what does it do? Bouillon is a sazón that is used to add flavor to broths, meats, stews and much more. The origins of this little cube can be traced back to [either] France or England, where 17th century chefs used this as a way to pack several basic ingredients into one neat little package to use while cooking. Fast forward through time and now you can find versions of bouillon across the globe: bouillon cube in the US and Canada; stock cube in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and UK; and broth cube in the Philippines.

Still don’t know what we’re talking about? Have you ever seen one of the Maggie’s caldo de pollo cubitos or those from Knorr? Our mamás and abuelas would always go to these little magical cubitos to add an extra something special to the meal. It’s good to note, that these cubes can sometimes pack on the salt (which is no bueno). Below we’ve provided a recipe that is súper facíl to make with only seven ingredients.

©GrosbyGroup

Homemade Vegetable Bouillon Recipe

Ingredients