Pasta is one of those foods that holds a special place in the mind, body and soul of many. Whether you’re a serious cheese lover and go for cacio e pepe or love to keep it simple with a white wine sauce, pasta is life and bae all wrapped up into one. As many of us stay home amid COVID-19 spread concerns, we’re all trying to keep ourselves happy, healthy and busy as we truck on in our new normal: working from home, long supermarket lines and a shortage of toilet paper.

Due to the influx of people that have been panic buying ingredients and products (pasta being one of them), people are starting to get creative with their cooking and calling upon the wisdom of our ancestors and Google to help us make delicious meals that won’t make us gain the “coronavirus 15.” Luckily for us, the ever-so-lovely Brandon Whitestone, Regional Executive Chef at Alexandria Restaurant Partners, shares how to make delicious fresh pasta at home with only a few simple ingredients. Check out his recipe below and make sure to read the Chef’s Tips at the bottom before starting the recipe!

Homemade Pasta Recipe from Brandon Whitestone, Regional Executive Chef at Alexandria Restaurant Partners

Ingredients:

2 cups (9 oz by weight) of All Purpose Flour

¼ teaspoon of Kosher Salt (Diamond Krystal)

2 Large Eggs plus 2 egg yolks (beaten together)

Preparations: